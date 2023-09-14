University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is next week hosting its first Sustainable Development Goal Week, with a range of activities taking place on campus. (18th – 23rd September)

The aim is to increase awareness, engagement and action to help achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

University of Galway has been ranked the number one university in Ireland by the Impact rankings for its effort in progressing the UN’s SDG’s , and they are hoping to remain in this position.

Dr. John Caufield from University of Galway explains the concept and shares some of the student and staff-led events that will be on offer:

Photo Credit: University of Galway website, Aengus McMahon