Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

~1 minutes read

University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week

Share story:
University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is next week hosting its first Sustainable Development Goal Week, with a range of activities taking place on campus. (18th – 23rd September)

The aim is to increase awareness, engagement and action to help achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

University of Galway has been ranked the number one university in Ireland by the Impact rankings for its effort in progressing the UN’s SDG’s , and they are hoping to remain in this position.

Dr. John Caufield from University of Galway explains the concept and shares some of the student and staff-led events that will be on offer:

Photo Credit: University of Galway website, Aengus McMahon

 

 

Share story:

Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal has been made for Galway County Council to appoint a local consultant to assess roadside trees with the ash dieb...

Three more men in court this afternoon over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three more men are due in court this afternoon as part of ongoing investigations into a public order and endangerment incid...

Bail refused for two men charged over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Bail has been refused for two men accused of involvement in a significant altercation at the Galway Shopping Centre at Headford Road. One is charged with ...

Park and Ride being considered to address parking issues at Connemara beaches

Park and Ride is one possible solution being considered to tackle parking issues at Connemara beaches. During spells of good weather, roads around beaches...