University of Galway to host networking event for local businesses

The University of Galway will host a networking event aimed at local businesses in the west.

The MBA Association’s ‘Accelerate Your Network: Engage, Learn & Connect’, aims to inspire and connect the business community.

Panelists to provide insights on the day include Portwest CEO Harry Hughes, Lucy Gernon of 3SIXTY Leaders Club and founder of Oxygen Advantage, Patrick McKeown.

The event will be held on campus on Thursday July 4th from 4pm to 7pm.