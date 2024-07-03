Galway Bay FM

3 July 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway to host networking event for local businesses

Share story:
University of Galway to host networking event for local businesses

The University of Galway will host a networking event aimed at local businesses in the west.

The MBA Association’s ‘Accelerate Your Network: Engage, Learn & Connect’, aims to inspire and connect the business community.

Panelists to provide insights on the day include Portwest CEO Harry Hughes, Lucy Gernon of 3SIXTY Leaders Club and founder of Oxygen Advantage, Patrick McKeown.

The event will be held on campus on Thursday July 4th from 4pm to 7pm.

Share story:

Irish Water communication under fierce scrutiny from Connemara councillors

Pressure is once again being put on Irish Water to improve both communication and services for residents in the Connemara area. At the first meeting of th...

Galway dad calls for mandatory helmets for e-scooters after son badly hurt in accident

A Galway father is calling for helmets to be made mandatory for e-scooter users after his son was badly injured in an accident. Tom Lynksey, who lives in ...

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has bill on 'student digs' passed in the Dáil

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has had her proposed regulation bill on students digs pass through the Daíl. The bill was discussed last night, was not op...

Inishbofin remains only Galway area on EPA 'Remedial Action List'

Inishbofin was once again the only Galway area on the Environmental Protection Agency’s ‘Remedial Action List’ at the end of last year. ...