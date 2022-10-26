University of Galway to host largest on-campus student event

Galway Bay fm newsroom- University of Galway are to host their biggest on campus event for students.

‘Hallows’ will be a Halloween-themed celebration organised by The Societies and Students’ Union.

Over 3,000 students are expected to attend the event, which will include spooky games, a silent disco, and a performance from the Dirty Circus.

Events will begin at 7pm on Thursday and more information can be found on students.universityofgalway.ie.

Riona Hughes is the Societies Officer at University of Galway and she’s been speaking with Joseph Murray about the event.