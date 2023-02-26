University of Galway to hold Series of events to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day

The University of Galway are to hold a series of events to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day.

Irish Traveller Ethnicity Day marks the anniversary of Irish Travellers gaining Ethnic status celebrating the community’s culture and heritage including Music, Craft traditions and language.

This year’s celebration will be launched by comedian and writer Martin “Beanz” Warde tomorrow.

Highlights from the programme include a traveller living exhibition from 10am tomorrow morning, Public Workshops on disability awareness and mental health awareness in conjunction with the Galway Traveller movement on Tuesday and Thursday and special screenings of the documentary series Misneach – Tome Insuirt Grani – Neart San Eolas on Wednesday.

To View the full programme or to register for events, email [email protected] for further details.