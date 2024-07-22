Galway Bay FM

22 July 2024

University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project

University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surveillance project.

The research will set up a coordinated surveillance system using the One Health approach for cross-border pathogens.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the project will help develop a framework in response to recent international health emergencies, such as COVID-19.

University of Galway will team up with University College Dublin and the Department’s National Veterinary laboratory.

There will also be input from the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, The Health Protection and Surveillance Centre, the Irish Equine Centre, and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Northern Ireland.

