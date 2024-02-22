University of Galway to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week with series of events

Share story:

University of Galway will be hosting a series of events to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week.

The week marks the anniversary of Irish Travellers gaining ethic status and celebrates their culture and heritage.

There will be panel discussions, workshops and cultural exhibitions on campus all week, kicking off next Monday at 11AM (26/2)

Traveller activist Mary Warde Moriarty is opening the event and says it’s important to highlight the positive changes that have happened for Travellers: