University of Galway to award honorary degrees to five individuals at Autumn ceremonies

University of Galway is to recognise five individuals with honorary degrees at the Autumn Conferring ceremonies.

They’ll join over 1,800 graduates at events running from Thursday August 22nd to Tuesday August 27th.

In no particular order, the honorary recepients this Autumn are:

Mary Bennett, former owner of the iconic Treasure Chest shop and founding member of the Galway City Business Association.

Gerry Kilcommins, former VP of Global Operations at Medtronic.

Danny McCoy, Chief Executive Officer of Ibec.

John Davoren, farmer, co-director of Caherconnell Archaelogy Field School, and owner of Caherconnell Fort Visitors Centre.

And Professor Jerome Sheahan, retired statistician/mathematician at University of Galway.