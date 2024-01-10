Galway Bay FM

10 January 2024

University of Galway SU to hold alumni reunion for 60 year anniversary

The University of Galway’s Student Union is set to mark its sixtieth anniversary this May with an alumni reunion.

It has many notable past leaders, including President Michael D.Higgins who served as UCG SU President from 1964 to 1965

The current SU is looking to invite all past and present SU officers and staff to the on-campus reunion in the SU Club on Saturday, May 18th.

SU President Dean Kenny says many familiar faces have been involved over the years

