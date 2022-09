GBFM news – The University of Galway SU’s letter of demands to the Higher Education Minister is only the beginning.

The Student’s Union of the newly re-named university met with Minister Simon Harris yesterday at the re-branding launch to give him the letter.

They are demanding immediate action on the introduction and enforcement of rent caps, and the reintroduction of hybrid learning.

SU President Sai Gujulla says they are not afraid to go further with these and other demands: