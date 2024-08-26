Galway Bay FM

26 August 2024

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for providing student accommodation.

With the new college term just weeks away, there are only 151 houses to rent in Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford combined.

Rents have risen by over 10 per cent in all these cities year on year.

UG’s Students Union President Faye Ní Domhnaill says the State needs to step up:

Faye Ní Domhnaill says the rent crisis means many students are either commuting or working to pay for accommodation.

She says it adds huge stress to student life:

