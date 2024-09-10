10 September 2024
University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year
University of Galway Students’ Union has announced its charity partners for the upcoming academic year.
For 2024-2025, they are partnering with Galway Rape Crisis Centre and the Galway Autism Partnership.
Last year, the SU raised over €50,000 for Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Cancer Care West.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Students’ Union President Faye Ni Dhomhnaill explains some of the fundraising events planned for the year: