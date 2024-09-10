Galway Bay FM

10 September 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year

Share story:
University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year

University of Galway Students’ Union has announced its charity partners for the upcoming academic year.

For 2024-2025, they are partnering with Galway Rape Crisis Centre and the Galway Autism Partnership.

Last year, the SU raised over €50,000 for Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Cancer Care West.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Students’ Union President Faye Ni Dhomhnaill explains some of the fundraising events planned for the year:

Share story:

Galway West TD slams 'shared bed student accommodation' offers as shocking and unsuitable

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has slammed the situation whereby students are left with no choice but to share a bed. The Sinn Féin TD says the offering...

Works to be carried out on dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor

Works are set to be carried out on a dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor. The road at Heathlawn has been desrcibed as an accident blackspot, and ...

Dr Martin Daly cites need for 'common sense' as reason for going forward for Fianna Fáil candidacy

Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly has cited the need for ‘common sense voices’ as one of his reasons for putting his name forward to represent Fianna...

Signage for national speed limit changes to cost €1.2m across County Galway

New signage to be installed across County Galway ahead of the implementation of national speed limit changes will cost €1.2m. Galway County Council offi...