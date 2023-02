Galway Bay FM newsroom – The University of Galway Students’ Union is aiming to break down social barriers relating to sexual health with their annual Consent Week.

The week is in collaboration with Active Consent, to encourage open-discussion around sexual education.

Events taking place on campus from the 13th-17th February include workshops, STI testing clinics, a Galentine’s Day brunch and a self-care session

SU President Sai Gujulla outlines why they host these events every year.