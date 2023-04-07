University of Galway study uncovers problems with plant identifier smartphone apps

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study by University of Galway has shown that smartphone plant idenfier apps don’t have 100% accuracy.

The study was conducted by Neil Campbell and Dr Karen Bacon of the School of Natural Sciences at University of Galway, alongside Dr Julie Peacock of University of Leeds.

It tested the ability of 6 different plant identifier apps, and found that the even the highest performing app misidentified 1 in 5 plant species.

Dr Karen Bacon explains the significance of the survey’s findings.