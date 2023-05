Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway researchers have made a leap forward in stem cell research which could prove invaluable for age-related research.

The team at the Centre for Chromosome Biology worked with a close relative of jellyfish – known as Hydrictina

Their research unveiled the animal has a certain stem ell that can be used as a model for age-related research in humans

PhD student Áine Varley explains how that can happen