University of Galway study finds weedkiller chemical found in a quarter of participants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A chemical found in weedkiller was discovered in one in four Irish people who partook in a University of Galway study.

The tests for Glyphosate were carried out on 68 families – including 14 families who live on farms.

The substance is found in weedkilling products such as ‘Roundup’ – and has been the subject of much controversy over potential adverse health effects.

26 per cent of people had the Glyphosate in their system, with researchers stating the higher detection may be due to residues on foods and in water.