17 November 2023
University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference
The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference this weekend
300 student delegates will attend the residential weekend
The event, known as Pink Training, features talks, workshops, and plenary sessions run by the Union of Students in Ireland
Social events, including a burlesque and cabaret show by The Dirty Circus at Sult, are also planned.
Welfare and Equality Officer in the Students’ Union Izzy Tiernan outlines the importance of this training.