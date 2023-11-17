Galway Bay FM

17 November 2023

University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference

The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference this weekend

300 student delegates will attend the residential weekend

The event, known as Pink Training, features talks, workshops, and plenary sessions run by the Union of Students in Ireland

Social events, including a burlesque and cabaret show by The Dirty Circus at Sult, are also planned.

Welfare and Equality Officer in the Students’ Union Izzy Tiernan outlines the importance of this training.

