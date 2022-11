University of Galway’s Student’s Union is hosting a series of free events for Seachtain Ghaelach next week

From tomorrow to Friday the 18th of November, students and staff are being encouraged to speak whatever level of Gaeilge they can.

There will be a Pop-Up Gaeltacht at Blackrock Diving Tower, while the SU will host the Liam Mccarthy and Sam Maguire Cups during the week.

Students’ Union Vice-President for the Irish Language Barry Ó Siochrú explains the inspiration for the week: