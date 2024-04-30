Galway Bay FM

30 April 2024

University of Galway Students’ Union raises record amount for charities

University of Galway Students’ Union raises record amount for charities

University of Galway’s Students’ Union has raised its highest-ever figure in a single year for its two chosen charities.

The SU presented the €53,275 to Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Cancer Care West today, after a year of fundraising efforts.

Some of the big events to contribute to the fund include Raise and Give Week, a Taylor Swift Night, a ‘Take Me Out’ event and a Galentine’s Day Brunch.

The total money raised also includes a €20,000 donation which was raised through a disposable cup levy in the SU’s on-campus services – Sult, Smokey’s Café and the Students’ Union Shop.

