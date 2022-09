Galway Bay FM newsroom – The Students’ Union at University of Galway has launched its Life Skills courses for the upcoming academic year.

These courses, most of which are free, help to improve the employment prospects of students during and after college by boosting their CVs.

They also teach important skills, including how to save lives, and more information can be found on the SU website.

SU President Sai Gujulla explains the benefits of the courses – especially for first year students.