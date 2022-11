Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway’s Students’ Union’s Wasted Week will begin on Monday.

The week aims to tackle environmental issues such as food waste, recycling and sustainable transport.

Several events will be running during the week, including a free bike clinic hosted by An Mheitheal Rothar.

The SU’s Environmental and Sustainability Officer, Malena Thren, outlines the events taking place during the week.