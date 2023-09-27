Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

~1 minutes read

University of Galway students march to Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

Share story:
University of Galway students march to Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 35 students at the University of Galway have marched to Eyre Square to highlight the accommodation crisis.

The Student’s Union will deliver speeches, emphasising the financial struggles facing students.

Josh Byrne is there with them.

 

Share story:

Government confirms 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Government has confirmed that plans for 92 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe are to go ahead. The site wi...

World School Milk Day celebrated on Walsh's farm in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Dairy Council teamed up with Agri Aware to celebrate World School Milk today in Oranmore Our reporter Leah Hog...

Power restored to a thousand customers in Headford

Galway Bay FM-Power has been restored for over a thousand customers in Headford. ESB Networks has repaired the fault which was likely due to the impacts o...

Clonboo road re-opens after two vehicle crash

Galway Bay FM newsroom-the Clonboo road has re-opened after a two vehicle incident at midday. One person was treated at the scene for non life-threatening...