Galway Bay FM

22 March 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway students highlight neurodiversity through artwork

Share story:
University of Galway students highlight neurodiversity through artwork

Students at the University of Galway are using artwork to highlight their neurodiversity experiences for Brain Awareness Week.

The ‘Draw Thought’ exhibition in the Quadrangle, which also features postcards sent by people in Ireland and abroad, is open from 12-6pm until Monday (March 25th)

Members of the Neurodivergence Society collaborated with Spiddal artist Catherine Fleming on a painting, which is being displayed at the University Gallery.

Jane Conway, Director of Scientific Arts Lab with the School of Psychology, says Catherine took inspiration from the students’ experiences.

Share story:

Hail warning to come into effect in Galway in next hour

A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at 3pm. Met Eireann says the hail warning will begin at 3pm and continue until midday tomorrow. Showers wi...

Plans lodged for 8-turbine windfarm in North Galway

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a new windfarm in North Galway. The 8-turbine development would be located at Laurclavagh and adjacent to...

Approval for new housing development in Gort

Plans for a new housing development in Gort have been approved. RHOC Gort Ltd is looking to build 16 homes at a site at Rindifin, Ennis Road. They’d...

Green light for Lidl in Claregalway after An Bord Pleanala ruling

The green light has been given for a Lidl store in Claregalway – after An Bord Pleanala ruled in favor of the project. Just over a year ago, county ...