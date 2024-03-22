University of Galway students highlight neurodiversity through artwork

Students at the University of Galway are using artwork to highlight their neurodiversity experiences for Brain Awareness Week.

The ‘Draw Thought’ exhibition in the Quadrangle, which also features postcards sent by people in Ireland and abroad, is open from 12-6pm until Monday (March 25th)

Members of the Neurodivergence Society collaborated with Spiddal artist Catherine Fleming on a painting, which is being displayed at the University Gallery.

Jane Conway, Director of Scientific Arts Lab with the School of Psychology, says Catherine took inspiration from the students’ experiences.