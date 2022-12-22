University of Galway student ranked in the top student engineers in the world

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway student, Amber Dowling, has been ranked as one of the top 16 student engineers in the world.

She has received a Highly Commended in the Global Undergraduate Awards, as well as the Undergraduate Award in Engineering for Ireland.

Amber, after completing her placement with Boston Sciectific in Galway, has been recognised for her work with collaborative robots, known as cobots, to steady hand tremors in people with Parkinson’s disease.

She has designed a modified glove which can transfer tremor energy to the cobot which then filters out the tremors.