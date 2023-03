Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has stepped up its security after reports of incidents of harassment on campus.

The Student’s Union President, Sai Gujulla, says they received reports of a man harassing an individual in a campus bathroom.

The University of Galway says it is treating the reports with the utmost seriousness, and is liaising with gardaí on the matter.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Sai, explains what action has been taken: