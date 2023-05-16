University of Galway slips slightly down latest global rankings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has slipped slightly down in the latest global rankings.

The Center for World University Rankings has released it’s latest tables – which place University of Galway at 668th position.

The CWUR rankings place the top 2,000 universities across the world, out of a list of more than 20 thousand.

In that context, University of Galway finishing at 668th position is far from bad news.

It still puts the faculty in the top 3.3 percent of universities in the world, but it is a drop of 19 places since last year.

The rankings assess the quality of education, employability, faculty facilities, and research – without relying on surveys and university data submissions.

The best rated university in Ireland is Trinity College Dublin, with an international ranking of 247th, or top 1.3 percent.

While the best in the world is Harvard University in the US, the only institution in the world awarded a perfect score of 100.