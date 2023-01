Galay Bay fm newsroom – Scientists at Univeristy of Galway have discovered a potential new treatment for superbugs.

Superbugs, such as MRSA infections, have become a serious health issue worldwide.

Research at the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences found that MRSA could be more efficiently treated with penicillin-type antibiotics when combined with purines.

Professor James O’ Gara explains where the research idea came from and how it works,