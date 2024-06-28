University of Galway School of Business reaches milestone 100th Study Abroad partnership

The J.E. Cairns School of Business and Economics at University of Galway has announced its 100th Study Abroad partnership.

It’s a significant milestone in the partnership, which now runs in 22 destinations around the world.

This year, students on the Global Experience programme will be given the opportunity to attend the Venice School of Management.

The Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, where the School of Management is hosted, is an internationally renowned university.