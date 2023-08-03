University of Galway says new Learning Commons will be “library of the future”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway says a planned new Learning Commons building on the campus will be “the library of the future”.

A Learning Commons is a high-tech environment which allows students to collaborate, communicate and learn.

The new Learning Commons recently given the green light by city planners will be based at Distillery Road and would require the demolition of five existing buildings.

It will be a stepped building, ranging in height from 4 to 6 stories and standing at over 28 metres.

It’d feature individual and group study spaces, an exhibition area, learning success hub, seating areas, and catering space, as well as teaching and office space.

There’d also be an automated book storage and retrieval system known as a “Book Bot” facility.

University of Galway says it’ll be a new, sustainable, modern and iconic building – that will be home to “the library of the future”.