University of Galway researchers recommend name-change for Obesity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at University of Galway and University College Cork are recommending a name-change for obesity.

They say it’s a complex disease that centres on a number of factors including environmental, genetic and physiological, not on body weight or on BMI.

Researchers at both universities found that conflicting understandings of the word ‘obesity’ jeopardise diagnosis and treatment.

Postdoctoral researcher in UCC’s School of Public Health, Dr Margaret Steele, says obesity is not about how big you are or what your Body Mass Index is