University of Galway researchers aiming to improve ventilator outcomes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at the University of Galway are aiming to improve outcomes for patients on ventilators.

They’ve taken part in a new international study, that found high death rates in weaning intensive care patients from ventilation.

It found that over a third of patients who required mechanical ventilation for longer than two days could not be successfully taken off.

Speaking to Galway talks, Professor John Laffey said the area is not well studied despite the importance of weaning.