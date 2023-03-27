University of Galway research reveals 70% of Leaving Cert Computer Science students are male

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway research has found that 70 percent of last year’s Leaving Certificate Computer Science students were male.

The report also discovered the vast majority of those teaching the subject don’t have Teaching Council accreditation.

The research, led by the School of Education at the university, finds the lack of qualified teachers is holding back STEM education here.

Dr. Cornelia Connolly – the report’s lead author – says students need to be taught about computers when they’re young: