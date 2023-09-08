8 September 2023

~1 minutes read

University of Galway research highlights need for action against cyber violence against women in politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Research by the University of Galway is highlighting an urgent need for action to tackle cyber violence against women in politics.

Associate Professor Tom Felle of the Journalism Department has addressed the Oireachtas Taskforce on Safe Participation in Political Life.

He says new laws and billion euro fines are needed to criminalise social media companies who fail to tackle cyber violence against women.

The University of Galway research was based on interviews with 78 participants, including current and former members of the Oireachtas and local councillors

The research found that almost all respondents received abusive messages containing hate speech, foul language, and inappropriate comments.

It found 73 per cent faced threats of physical violence, with 38 per cent subjected to threats of rape or sexual violence.

28 per cent reported being verbally abused in public, including disturbing incidents like faeces being thrown and threats of acid attacks

While one in five say they have considered quitting politics due to online harassment.

