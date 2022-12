Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research by the University of Galway has found that psycho-social stress is associated with an increased risk of stroke.

It found that the occurrence of any stressful life event increases the risk of stroke by 17 percent.

Meanwhile, the occurrence of two or more stressful life events increases the risk of stroke by 31%.

Dr. Catriona Reddin says the increased risk was lower in individuals who reported feeling more in control: