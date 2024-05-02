Galway Bay FM

2 May 2024

University of Galway report finds 23 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old girls at risk of depression.

A University of Galway report has found older girls are most likely to report low mental health, with 23 per cent of 15 to 17-year-old girls at risk of depression.

A new report also found a quarter of 15 to 17-year-olds have had sex

52 per cent report not using a condom in their last sexual encounter, while 34 per cent say they or their partner used no contraceptive method.

40 per cent of children surveyed reported the Covid pandemic restrictions had a negative impact on mental health and school performance.

Psychotherapist Dr. Joanna Fortune says it’s not just the pandemic that’s affecting young people:

