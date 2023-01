Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway is being awarded 2.3 million euro for environmental research projects.

Researchers at the university had the highest success rate among 200 researchers across the country’s higher education sector.

The Environmental Protection Agency is gifting 42 projects nationwide almost 11 million euro.

Projects at the University of Galway include greenhouse gas emissions, ozone levels, radon, bio-monitoring and earth observation.