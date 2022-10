The University of Galway has been awarded its second Green Flag by An Taisce.

It serves as recognition for the university’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint on campus in the areas of energy, waste, water, travel and biodiversity.

The award grants ‘Green Campus’ status to the university for a further three years after it first received the title in 2019.

Lorraine Rushe, Environmental, Health and Safety Manager at the University of Galway discusses the award.