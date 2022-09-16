University of Galway project to generate green hydrogen from salty water

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is running a new water project that aims to generate green hydrogen fuel from salt and waste water.

Project ANEMEL will bring together experts from across European institutions to develop electrolysers, which will split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

It’s part of a wider initiative by the European Commission to design and test novel ways to produce hydrogen fuel.

Principle investigator on the project, Dr Pau Farrás of University of Galway, says it’s about creating opportunities to reshape the energy landscape.