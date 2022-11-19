University of Galway professors named on 2022 Highly Cited Researchers list

Two University of Galway professors have been named on the Clarivate Highly Cited Researchers list for 2022.

Henry Curran and Patrick W. Serruys were named on the prestigious list, which recognises researchers who demonstrate significant influence in their chosen fields.

Professor Curran is the Director of the University’s Combustion Chemistry Centre and has been recognised for his work in increasing the efficiency of burning fuels.

While Professor Serruys is the director of the CORRIB Research centre in the University’s College of Medicine and has been recognised for his contribution to the field of interventional cardiology and imaging.