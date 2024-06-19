Galway Bay FM

19 June 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway professor wins inaugural award for work in childrens rights

Share story:
University of Galway professor wins inaugural award for work in childrens rights

A University of Galway professor has won an inaugural award for his work and achievements in the field of children’s rights.

Professor Pat Dolan was presented with the medal of the Maria Grezegorzewska University at the 11th UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre Conference.

His work focuses on empathy in education and children that experience social exclusion, adversity and mental health challenges.

He also published ‘The Empathy Book of Ireland’ alongside other professors in 2022, which was edited by the centre’s patron, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Dolan says the medal is a great honour for the university:

Share story:

O' Cuiv questions delays to planned reform of means testing for social welfare payments

Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is questioning lengthy delays to planned reforms of how social welfare payments are means tested. Speaking in the D...

Taoiseach hopeful All-Island Rail Review update will be released before Dáil summer recess

Taoiseach Simon Harris says he hopes an update on the All-Island Rail Review will be provided before the Dáil breaks for summer. Local Independent TD Sea...

Works on new community centre in Moycullen could begin early next year

It’s hoped works will begin on a new community centre in Moycullen in January 2025. An update on the planned centre is taking place at Wildlands in ...

Over €103,000 announced for Battle of Aughrim visitor centre planning

The Battle of Aughrim visitor centre is to get €103,000 in funds for its visitor centre. Galway County Council will receive €103,200 towards creating ...