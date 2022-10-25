University of Galway professor to give talk on psychological impact of stroke

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A University of Galway professor will host a virtual Q&A on the psychological impact of stroke this Thursday.
Dr Tom Burke, Assistant Professor in the School of Psychology will host the Q&A via Zoom at 11am.
The session has been organised by Croi, the heart and stroke charity, to mark this Saturday’s World Stroke Day.
To register for the session visit croi.ie/stroke or call 091544310.
Dr Lisa Hynes, head of Croi’s health programme, has outlined the key signs to look out for when someone is suffering stroke.