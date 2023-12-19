University of Galway professor subjected to online abuse after condemning Rosscahill fire

University of Galway professor who lives in Rosscahill says he’s been subjected to online abuse after he condemned the fire at the local hotel due to accommodate asylum seekers

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the weekend fire at Ross Lake House Hotel, which had been the scene of local protests

Two Connemara Fianna Fáil councillors who took part in the protests may face party sanctions over their comments on the plans which have now been referred to the party’s Rules and Procedures Committee

Today, Professor Afshin Samali, who lives with his family in the village, says the comments made about him show people don’t care about the contribution you are making to society: