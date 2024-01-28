Galway Bay FM

28 January 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway Professor is new Chair of National Museum of Ireland board

Share story:
University of Galway Professor is new Chair of National Museum of Ireland board

A University of Galway professor has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of the National Museum of Ireland.

Professor Cathal O’Donohue is the current chair of Social and Public Policy at the university and is also a former Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences

He has significant experience with leadership positions in Teagasc and the International Microsimulation Association and he has served on the board of Music for Galway

Professor O’Donohue has been a member of the National Museum board since 2021 and his term as Chair will run up to July 2026.

Share story:

The story of a small island on the coast of West Connemara is remembered at an event in Carna

The story of a small island on the coast of west Connemara was brought back to life at an occasion in the Emigrants Remembrance Centre in Carna yesterday....

€5 Million in funding demanded to boost LIS programme across Galway

There’s a call for €5m in extra funding from Central Government to boost the Local Improvement Scheme in Galway. The LIS provides money to Galway ...

Castlerea Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Frenchpark

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic incident in County Roscommon on Saturday, January 27th, 2024. Shortly before 2:...

Local TD demands Agriculture Minister tackle flaws in Shannon Callows Flood scheme

There are serious flaws in the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme that require urgent attention from the Agriculture Minister. That’s according to Roscomm...