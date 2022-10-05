University of Galway Professor and HSE West Public Health consultant Breda Smyth appointed Chief Medical Officer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor and HSE West Public Health consultant Breda Smyth has been appointed Chief Medical Officer

Professor Smyth had been serving as the interim since Dr Tony Holohan retired in July.

The CMO position has an annual salary of nearly 188,000 euro.

The University of Galway graduate has specialised in public health for the last 16 years and contributed significantly to Ireland’s COVID-19 response

She was Director of Public Health in HSE West, a member of NPHET and was also a founding member of the Irish Epidemiology Modelling Advisory Group

Among a long list of medical accomplishments Professor Smyth has served as the National Stroke Prevention Lead in the Stroke Clinical Programme and holds a Medial Doctorate on ‘Mortality Inequalities in Ireland 2000 -2006’ for which she received the Zachary Johnson Bronze Medal.

The Mayo native is from a musical family, and she has toured and performed worldwide as a violinist