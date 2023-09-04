University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy honoured at Irish Academy of Management conference

University of Galway Professor Alma McCarthy has been recognised for her contribution to academia, research and leadership and honoured with the Fellowship of the Irish Academy of Management.

Professor McCarthy, Dean of the University’s J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics, has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship at the Academy’s annual conference, held at the University

Martin Shanahan, Partner and Head of Industry and Foreign Direct Investment at Grant Thornton, was bestowed with the distinguished TK Whitaker Award at the conference.