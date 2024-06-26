Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

~1 minutes read

University of Galway President to step down

Share story:
University of Galway President to step down

The University of Galway has announced that Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh is to step down from his role as President.

Professor Ó hÓgartaigh notified the University’s Governing Authority of the unexpected move at its scheduled meeting this morning.

The city native’s term wasn’t due to end until 2028.

In a statement Professor O’ hÓgartaigh said that he’s stepping down to pursue other interests.

He confirmed that he will remain in the post until the start of the new academic year.

Previously, the former Fulbright scholar was Professor of Accounting and Dean of Business at UCD.

Chair of the University’s Governing Authority Máire Geoghegan-Quinn says Professor Ó hÓgartaigh steered the University through the challenges of the pandemic, with a considerate and caring approach.

She added that he has been a strong advocate for the sector, and he departs at a time when the University is positioned strongly for the future.

Share story:

Ahascragh native Senator slams Government's "allergy to science" over dog attacks on livestock

Sheep and dogs will suffer because of the Department of Agriculture’s “allergy to science”. That’s the opinion of Ahascragh native...

Ballygar GP warns 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction "only tip of the iceberg"

The 200 percent increase in cocaine addiction reported by the Health Research Board is only the “tip of the iceberg”. Ballygar’s Dr. Mar...

Killary Adventure Company secures global environment and social responsibility cert

Galway based Killary Adventure Company has been awarded the B Corp cert for global environment and social responsibility In doing so they have become one ...

Four Galway Science researchers selected for high level industry fellowships

Four Galway researchers are to benefit from a high level Science Foundation Ireland Fellowship Programme Nationally, 15 award winners will share a €1.4 ...