University of Galway President “shocked and upset” over campus assault on international students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of University of Galway says he’s “upset and shocked” after several students were assaulted on campus over the weekend.

It’s understood the attack happened on Saturday afternoon and involved a number of people.

A young international student in his 20’s was taken to UHG with non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Gardaí say they’re following a definite line of enquiry but no arrests have yet been made.

Speaking to Galway Talks, President Ciaran O hOgartaigh said the campus is normally a very safe and welcoming place.

Student Union President Saj Gujulla said he’s deeply saddened to see this happening on campus.