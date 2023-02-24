University of Galway President says Galway public transport links falling well behind East

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway President says Galway’s public transport links are falling well behind the standard seen in the East.

Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, recently spoke at the Joint Oireachtas committee focusing on education issues.

Professor Ó hÓgartaigh acknowledged the shortage of affordable accommodation in Galway is resulting in high numbers of students commuting.

He added that rail connectivity in the West must improve to attract students to Galway and improve their experience: