University of Galway President says alumni awards night should mark diversity

The 21st University of Galway Alumni Awards were presented at a Gala Banquet last night
The awards recognise individual excellence and achievements among the University’s 120,000 graduates worldwide.
Eight graduates were honoured last night:
Tom Kenny of Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Gallery
Aifric Keogh, Irish Rowing’s first women’s Olympic Medal winner
Dr Marie Healy, Director of Critical Care Royal London Hospital
Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Director for the World Food Program, Afghanistan
Mark Butler, European Operations, Merit Medical Systems
Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar
Ré Ó Laighléis, Writer and Director of An Scríobhlann
Catherine Ludden, Director of Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium
University President Professor Ciarán Ó hOgartaigh, said it was a night to mark diversity