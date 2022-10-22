University of Galway President says alumni awards night should mark diversity

The 21st University of Galway Alumni Awards were presented at a Gala Banquet last night

The awards recognise individual excellence and achievements among the University’s 120,000 graduates worldwide.

Eight graduates were honoured last night:

Tom Kenny of Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Gallery

Aifric Keogh, Irish Rowing’s first women’s Olympic Medal winner

Dr Marie Healy, Director of Critical Care Royal London Hospital

Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Director for the World Food Program, Afghanistan

Mark Butler, European Operations, Merit Medical Systems

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar

Ré Ó Laighléis, Writer and Director of An Scríobhlann

Catherine Ludden, Director of Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium

University President Professor Ciarán Ó hOgartaigh, said it was a night to mark diversity