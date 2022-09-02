University of Galway President calls for normality to resume to Leaving Cert

University of Galway President, Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, is calling for normality to resume to the Leaving Cert.

61,000 students are getting their results around now via an online portal – with 3,400 of them in Galway.

Over half of this year’s grades have been inflated to bring them in line with last year’s record-high results.

It could lead to universities using random selection for college places when first round CAO offers are made next Thursday.

President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh has said that the system is not fully fair.