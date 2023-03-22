University of Galway PhD students to join nationwide protest over pay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – PhD students and researchers at the University of Galway are joining a national protest over pay and conditions tomorrow.

It’s the second such protest at the university, with Galway students set to protest from 11am tomorrow outside the library on campus.

It coincides with a protest march to the Dáil organised by the Postgraduate Workers Organisation.

Researchers and students are looking to secure better pay, as on average they earn less than €18,500 a year.

PhD researcher at the University of Galway, Rachel, outlines exactly what they are looking for: